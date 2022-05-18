Trouble for Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale grows; court extends custody till 1 June; had shared FB post against Sharad Pawar

The trouble for Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale grew further on Wednesday after a court extended her custody till 1 June. The 29-year-old actress had shared a derogatory Facebook post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The crime branch of Thane Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday produced Ketaki before a magistrate, who extended her custody till 1 June.

Earlier, a court in Maharashtra had sent to her police custody till 18 May. Ketaki also had ink thrown at her by NCP women’s wing supporters before she was formally arrested for a Facebook post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

She was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

More cases have been filed against Ketaki in different parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Akola, Dhule and Pune. The Pune Police have said that they will seek her custody after the expiry of her remand.

Ketaki’s Facebook post in Marathi had accused ‘Pawar’ of being jealous of Brahmins and how he must now wait for hell. “You are jealous of Brahmins. Who are you? You are a mosquito. Your sins are filled. Shut up! Otherwise, there will be chaos…. Your mouth is crooked,” she had written.

Hours after Ketaki’s arrest, a video of a Maharashtra BJP leader being slapped by supporters of the Nationalist Congress Party for a social media post against Pawar had gone viral on social media.