Tributes pour in for Junior Mahmood after legendary actor dies aged 68

Tributes have poured in for the legendary Bollywood actor, Junior Mahmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed after he passed away in Mumbai at the age of 68.



Junior Mahmood was suffering from stomach cancer and was in a critical condition for the last two weeks. The late actor’s younger son Hasnain Sayyed told news agency PTI that the legendary actor had lost 35-40 kg in a month.

Several famous Bollywood actors such as Johnny Lever, Raza Murad, Rakesh Bedi, Avtar Gill and Aditya Pancholi visited the late actor’s house to pay their last respect.

Murad said that he was very close to Junior Mahmood who would not do a public show without the presence of the former at the event.

Johnny Lever, who regularly visited the late actor at the hospital, said that he had lost his brother.

Junior Mehmood, who began his Bollywood career as a child artist, went on to give iconic performances in hit films such as Caravan, Brahmachari and Mera Naam Joker, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Geet Gaata Chal, Imaandaar, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Gurudev, Chhote Sarkar and Judaai among others.

He earned the name of Junior Mahmood by late comedy icon Mehmood himself after both acted together in the 1968 film Suhaag Raat.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Junior Mahmood’s death on social media;

It's a very sad news that Junior Mahmood passed away, really a big loss to industry. pic.twitter.com/2SDD6LrtU5 — Lalit Sharma (@LalitSh94421723) December 8, 2023

Rip junior Mahmood Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un Acche actor to the hi aur Unse Kai Jyada acche Insan v the Har jandar chij ko ek din Maut Ka maja chakhna hai Allah unko jannatul Firdaus में ala mukam ata kare ameen 🤲 pic.twitter.com/W3uo2huExg — Actor Shahzad Khan 💯%follow back (@shahzad_actor) December 8, 2023

RIP Junior Mahmood ji🙏

Junior Mehmood ji aap ke sath ki hui movie ki kuch yaaden.

Bhagwan aap ki aatma ko shanti de.

Miss u#jrmahmood #RIP #bollywood #actresskamnasingh pic.twitter.com/PWTIW887P5 — kamna Singh Chandel (@modelkamna) December 8, 2023