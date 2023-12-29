“Thala for a reason”: MS Dhoni advises fan to go to Pakistan for good food, fan says this

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni dominates social media conversations even when he’s not playing cricket. That’s the charisma of this legendary cricketer. The iconic former Indian cricketer is now trending on social media after a video showed him advising a fan to go to Pakistan.



In a video being widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter, Dhoni is seen advising a fan to go to Pakistan. “You should go to Pakistan once for the food.”

Although the context of Dhoni’s advice is not known, the fan could be heard saying that he wouldn’t travel to Pakistan even though he loved good food.

‘You should go to Pakistan once for the food.’ MS Dhoni 👀 pic.twitter.com/2SLZIxKASl — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 29, 2023

Whatever the context, the former India captain is earning plaudits for his comment. One wrote, “Thala for a reason.” Another commented, “Incredible! This is awesome! How cool! This is unbelievably cool!”

Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian cricket. He led India to win the T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup in 2010, 2016 and 2018.

He’s also led Chennai Super Kings to win IPL trophies on five occasions.