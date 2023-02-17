Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi politician Fahad Ahmad; actor reveals how it all started amidst ‘chaos’ with selfie request

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday announced her wedding to Samajwadi Party politician, Fahad Ahmad. Both Swara and Fahad took to their respective social media handles to announce their wedding.



Sharing a compilation of a video that captured their romantic journey, Swara wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart. @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

The video showed both Swara and Fahad taking part in the anti-CAA protests. It also included a photo of Fahad taking a selfie with Swara.

Fahad, who is the state youth wing head of the Samajwadi Party, tweeted, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️ Thank you for holding my hand love

@ReallySwara.”

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️ Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

In another post, Swara wrote, “Confessions of a to-be-bride /new bride! 🤪🤓🥳💜 We still have a full set of wedding celebrations to plan… can’t decide how frugal I’m gonna be.”

Swara’s father, Uday Bhaskar is a retired Indian Navy officer. Some of her Bollywood films include Veere Di Wedding, Tanu Weds Manu (both parts), Anaarkali of Aarah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Nil Battey Sannata among others. She has also appeared in several web series including Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Rasbhari and Flesh among others.

Both Swara and Fahad trended on the internet as the news of their wedding domin ated social media conversations.