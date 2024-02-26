Supporter of PM Modi left disheartened after choosing Gujarat over Singapore, now writes desperate post on social media

A supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his agony on social media stating he was wrong to have chosen Gujarat over Singapore in the past.



Anirudh Kejriwal, who bio describes him a Vice President, JP Morgan, wrote on X, “After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy my first house here, dreaming of a future filled with hope and growth. But, my excitement has turned to heartbreak.

“I’m facing unexpected challenges with my dream home, barred from moving in, not because of anything I’ve done, but because I wasn’t born Gujarati. Worse yet, I’m warned that even if I manage to get in, happiness will be out of reach, and troubles will follow. It’s a bitter pill to swallow. Choosing Gujarat, leaving behind my life in Mumbai and the chance to move to Singapore, I never thought I’d face such discrimination. This experience has been nothing short of a nightmare. The pain of facing such open casteism, in a place I chose with hope, is indescribable.”

In an earlier post, Kejriwal had written, “It’s deeply disheartening to face such blatant caste discrimination in Gujarat’s capital, a state that should lead by example for India’s progress. What’s more shocking is that this discrimination persists irrespective of one’s background, affecting even those not considered a minority or belonging to scheduled castes. This incident isn’t just a personal setback; it’s a stark reminder of the societal barriers that still exist. It challenges the vision of an inclusive and progressive India we all strive for.”

Kejriwal had tagged PM Modi and Amit Shah in his posts but neither of them has chosen to respond to his desperate message.

A visibly dejected Kejriwal said that he was ‘left with no option but to seek legal recourse to reclaim my rights and investment.’

“But this incident raises a bigger question about societal norms and the real progress we have made towards eradicating caste discrimination,” he concluded in of his earlier posts.