Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday thrashed Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their IPL match, played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.



Batting first, Gujarat Titans were restricted to 162-7 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved the target by losing just two wickets with five balls to spare. Kane Williamson played the skipper’s knock of 57 from 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma made 42 from 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran, who hit the winning shot, remained unbeaten at 34 from 18 balls.