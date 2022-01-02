Sunny Leone’s Madhuban song disappears from internet after threats from Madhya Pradesh minister

Pornstar-actor Sunny Leone’s Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache has mysteriously disappeared from the internet days after Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra threatened to take legal action against those involved in the production and shooting of music. The song had clocked more than 14 million views within days of its release on YouTube.

Faced with a threat of legal action, Saregama Music had agreed to change the title and lyrics of the song. A statement from the music company had said, “In light of the recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song, Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days.”

Saregama failed to release a new song with a new title and lyrics. But the original song, which courted controversy, has now disappeared from the internet. The video link on YouTube says, “This video is unavailable.”

However, song’s preview video continues to remain accessible on Sunny Leone’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Interestingly, the song Madhuban was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in 1960 in the film Kohinoor.

The song had courted controversy after Mishra, who is also the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, had threatened to take legal action against the makers of the video. Speaking to reporters, he had said, “I want to reiterate once again. There are so many atheists, who are continuously hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Radha Maa, Krishna are our Gods. There are separate temples for Radha in this country.”

Produced by Saregama Music, Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty, the song was released on last month. But Mishra was perhaps perturbed that the music composer for this song was a Muslim. He had singled out the composer, Toshi Sabri, for his criticism as he asked if could make similar songs about his religion.