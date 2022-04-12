Sonu Nigam slams Arvind Kejriwal in interview with Times Now’s Navika Kumar, AAP protests outside singer’s Mumbai house

Singer Sonu Nigam is facing protests from Aam Aadmi Party workers, who’ve demanded an apology from him for slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an interview with Times Now’s Navika Kumar. A group of AAP workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside Sonu’s Mumbai house and demanded an apology from the singer.

During an interview with Navika Kumar, Sonu Nigam had lashed out at Kejriwal for his remarks on Kashmir Files in the Delhi assembly last month.

Sonu said, “You (Kejriwal) are the winner of the Magsaysay Award. You are such an educated person. People have expectations of you. How can you talk like that?”

Sonu was referring to Kejriwal’s speech in the Delhi assembly where the AAP supremo had mocked the BJP’s demand to make Kashmir Files a tax-free film. Instead, Kejriwal had suggested that Kashmir Files should be uploaded on YouTube so that everyone can watch the film for free. Kejriwal’s suggestion had left everyone on the assembly in splits.

The BJP had accused the Delhi chief minister of being insensitive to Kashmiri Pandits.

Sonu Nigam told said, “You (Kejriwal) are laughing. There was a woman sitting behind him, I don’t know her name. How shamelessly she was laughing.”

Sonu said that he respected every achiever and he was criticising Kejriwal since he himself was a Delhiite.

#FranklySpeakingWithSonu Laughing off the pain of Kashmiri Pandits is not right, says #SonuNigam on Kejriwal's remarks on the film #FranklySpeaking @navikakumar pic.twitter.com/Ehn2yx80eG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 10, 2022

AAP workers in Mumbai submitted a letter to the singer and demanded an apology from him for his comments against Kejriwal.

“To set the record straight, AAP Mumbai team today gave a letter to Bollywood singer #SonuNigam, stating facts over the ‘Kashmir Files’ movie & also demanded an apology from him regarding his statement on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji on mocking Kashmiri Pandits,” the tweet by AAP Mumbai read.

To set the record straight, AAP Mumbai team today gave a letter to Bollywood singer #SonuNigam, stating facts over the 'Kashmir Files' movie & also demanded an apology from him regarding his statement on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ji on mocking Kashmiri Pandits. pic.twitter.com/8tBFdfKh1G — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) April 12, 2022

Sonu Nigam, who currently lives in Dubai, has not reacted to the demand for an apology from the AAP.