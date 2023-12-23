So-called motivational speaker Vivek Bindra faces ridicule for assaulting wife as video goes viral; rival questions involvement in scam

JKR Staff
So-called motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been trending on social media for several days after one of his rivals, Sandeep Maheshwari, accused him of running a scam involving crores of rupees. As if that was not enough, the controversial influencer is now in the dock for his alleged involvement in a case of domestic violence after a video of him physically assaulting his wife went viral.
Vivek Bindra

His brother-in-law, Vaibhav Kwatra, has filed a police complaint in Noida’s Sector 126 police station. According to reports, Bindra’s wife, Yanika, has suffered a rupture in her eardrum and had to be hospitalised in Noida.

The incident took place in a posh housing society of Noida in Sector 94, Supernova West Residency, where both Bindra and his wife lived.

According to those close to the couple, the dispute first beganh involving Bindra and his mother but soon turned violent when Yanika tried to mediate.

In the video, Bindra could be seen mercilessly thrashing his wife. In another video, Yanika could be seen lying on a hospital bed with bruises on her face and other parts of her body.

What’s even more shocking is the fact that Bindra and Yanika got married on 6 December. Only eight days later, he was seen thrashing his wife.

Bindra is the CEO of controversial Bada Business Private Limited. His firm is facing allegations of a largescale scam as another influencer Maheshwari released a damning video exposing the corruption.

Bindra had done a YouTube LIVE denying Maheshwari charges and warned of consequences within seven days.

Meanwhile, social media users have been mocking the so-called motivational speaker;