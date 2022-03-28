“Shame on u Navika”: Times Now editor Navika Kumar faces condemnation for Arvind Kejriwal’s interview

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Times Now’s Navika Kumar is facing widespread condemnation from right-wing supporters in India for interviewing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Right-wing supporters appear to be angry with the controversial TV anchor for not challenging the AAP supremo enough over his recent comments about Kashmir Files in the state assembly.

Reacting to criticism for not making the film by Vivek Agnihotri on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal had lashed out at the BJP for using the film to extract the political gains. Kejriwal had asked Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube so that everyone could watch it for free.

Defending his assembly speech, Kejriwal told Navika during the interview, “My comments were presented wrongly. Kashmiri Hindus were wronged. That was a huge tragedy. Many people lost their lives, many had to flee their homes. It’s been 30-32 years since that incident. During these 30-32 years, BJP’s Vajpayee government was there for five years. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for last eight years.”

Kejriwal had gone on to attack the BJP for being insensitive saying that the saffron party has been busy promoting a film despite being in the government for eight years.

BJP supporters slammed Navika Kumar for not posing hard-hitting questions to Kejriwal.

Critics say that the BJP has used Kashmir Files to promote hate across India. Several BJP governments in India have announced tax exemption for the film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR