“Shame on u Navika”: Times Now editor Navika Kumar faces condemnation for Arvind Kejriwal’s interview

Times Now’s Navika Kumar is facing widespread condemnation from right-wing supporters in India for interviewing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Right-wing supporters appear to be angry with the controversial TV anchor for not challenging the AAP supremo enough over his recent comments about Kashmir Files in the state assembly.

Reacting to criticism for not making the film by Vivek Agnihotri on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal had lashed out at the BJP for using the film to extract the political gains. Kejriwal had asked Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube so that everyone could watch it for free.

Defending his assembly speech, Kejriwal told Navika during the interview, “My comments were presented wrongly. Kashmiri Hindus were wronged. That was a huge tragedy. Many people lost their lives, many had to flee their homes. It’s been 30-32 years since that incident. During these 30-32 years, BJP’s Vajpayee government was there for five years. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for last eight years.”

Kejriwal had gone on to attack the BJP for being insensitive saying that the saffron party has been busy promoting a film despite being in the government for eight years.

BJP supporters slammed Navika Kumar for not posing hard-hitting questions to Kejriwal.

Shame on u NAVIKA, for few bundles of money, u n ur channel are giving space to a known separatist, one who stands with both Khalistanis n Tukde-Azaadi gang It is media like u only which pushed 1990 genocide under the carpet & presented Yasin as hero@vineetjaintimes sitiyabaz https://t.co/GclHjYmqbq — मनीष पाण्डेय (@maneeshpandey75) March 27, 2022

Thanks Navika and Times now for providing Kejriwal a podium to defend himself and attack BJP No counter question PR & Ads Money >> Journalism https://t.co/N2u7RgcwJe — The Intrepid🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) March 28, 2022

So Navika Kumar , either had a fan moment or had a clear brief from the upstairs office Otherwise nothing explains the meek interview with the person having just so many contradictory statements in public domain and claiming the top post in 2024 What on earth? 🙄 — Sea farer (@World_neptuner) March 28, 2022

Even with zero efforts anyone can understand that Kejriwal’s interview with Navika Kumar was fully scripted, & part of the mega PR drive to whitewash the shameless crook. The sound of his evil laughter on the Kashmiri Pandits’ genocide is deeper & louder than any PR gimmick. — Eray Mridula Cather 🇮🇳 (@ErayCr) March 28, 2022

#shamelessnavika Navika took Kejriwal’s interview to help him control the damage he did.

Navika and times now for rescue.

Shame on them.#TheKashmirFiles — Dr. Harsh Tiwari (@VipulHarsh6) March 27, 2022

Critics say that the BJP has used Kashmir Files to promote hate across India. Several BJP governments in India have announced tax exemption for the film.