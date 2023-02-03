Shah Rukh Khan responds to celebrated author after Pathaan earns plaudits from Paulo Coelho; box office collection goes through roof

Pathaan has continued to rule the box office as it’s set to surpass the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan’s Dangal on the 11th day of its release. The film’s popularity has transcended continents with celebrated Brazilian author, Paulo Coelho, calling King Khan a ‘legend.’

Coelho shared one of Shah Rukh’s tweets to write, “King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”).”

Responding to Coelho’s tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you.”

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

Shah Rukh-starrer film has already earned close to Rs. 800 crore globally and more than Rs. 360 crore in India. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is likely to beat the lifetime earnings of Dangal this weekend. Many believe that this will be an impossible feat to emulate by any other Bollywood actor.

In 2015, Coelho had tweeted praising Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan, who’s dialogue ‘My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist’ had gone viral.

Coelho had tweeted back then, “@karanjohar @iamsrk Congrats for “My name is Khan” . I wish we could see more of your movies in Europe. I had to wait 6 yrs to watch this!”

Responding to Coelho’s tweet, Shah Rukh had written, “@paulocoelho send me your address sir I will supply you all Indian films as they release. We read u as soon as u write…v r blessed. Thanx.”

Pathaan was released on 25 January amidst widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva gang backed by powerful BJP leaders. However, the film has smashed all box office records becoming the most successful Bollywood film ever.