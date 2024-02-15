Sarfaraz Khan finally gets Test cap, emotional father breaks down; what Anil Kumble told run machine about neglect from BCCI

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday was finally given his Test cap after years of wait. The development saw his emotional father break down in front of the camera.



Sarfaraz, who has been a prolific run getter in the domestic cricket for a number of years, earned his maiden Test cap from former India cricketer Anil Kumble ahead of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

The fact that Indian selectors were forced to finally include 26-year-old Sarfraz into the playing XI was because three key batters namely Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been unavailable for selection in this series.

This meant that Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Dhruv Jurel have got opportunities to represent India.

From The Huddle! 🔊 A Test cap is special! 🫡 Words of wisdom from Anil Kumble & Dinesh Karthik that Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel will remember for a long time 🗣️ 🗣️ You Can Not Miss This! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 |… pic.twitter.com/mVptzhW1v7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

Sarfaraz’s omission from Team India has baffled many top cricketers in the country with former players such as Venkatesh Prasad openly slamming the BCCI for perceived biases.

As expected, Sarfraz receiving his Test cap left his father emotional as he could not hide his tears.

Sarfaraz getting the opportunity and his father's emotions….what a cinema!! 🙌#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/6IFRxncfJ3 — Sanchal Shanu (@imsanchalshanu) February 15, 2024

Kumble told Sarfaraz that he was aware of his disappointment for his long wait adding that the batter should now use this opportunity to make a name for himself and the country.