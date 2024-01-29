Sarfaraz Khan finally gets Team India call for second Test against England; Suryakumar Yadav says ‘Utsav ki taiyaarri karo’

Talented Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has finally received his maiden Team India call after the selection committee of the BCCI included him for the second Test against England. This was after the BCCI informed that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul had been ruled out for the second Test against England. Welcoming the news of Sarfaraz’s inclusion in Team India, Suryakumar Yadav congratulated his friend and asked him to prepare for a massive celebration.

Yadav wrote on Instagram, “Happiest here. Maiden Indian call. Utsav ki taiyaarri karo.”



Sarfaraz’s non-inclusion despite his prolific run-scoring in domestic cricket had earned the BCCI plenty of criticism.

Meanwhile, the BCCI said that Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo, the board said in a statement.

The Men’s Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Tom Hartley wreaks havoc as England defeat India in first Test

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and join the Test squad if required.

India suffered a defeat at the hands of England in the first Test match in Hyderbad.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.