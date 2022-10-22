Sam Curran wreaks havoc as England comfortably beat Afghanistan in T20 World Cup opener

Sam Curran wreaked havoc on Saturday as England comfortably defeated Afghanistan in T20 World Cup opener to start their campaign on a positive note.



Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for 112 with Curran becoming the first English player to claim his fifer in a T20 International. He finished with a spell of 5-10 in 3.4 overs. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood shared two wickets each.

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid were impressive in the field as they took breathtaking catches.

Also Read: New Zealand shock Australia, register biggest win in T20 format against arch rivals

England achieved the target in 18.1 overs by losing just five wickets registering an impressive five-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Curran was declared Player Of The Match.

Speaking after the match, he said that Afghanistan made the English run-chase quite tricky since they a world class bowler in Rashid Khan. Curran said that it was always good to have a first win ‘under the belt.’