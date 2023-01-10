Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his record of ODI centuries

Former Indian batting star Sachin Tendulkar could not stop himself reacting after Virat Kohli equalled his record of ODI centuries. This was after Kohli scored his second ODI century in as many matches.

Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, “Keep showcasing such huge performances and making India proud. Splendid batting performance by the top order!”

Tendulkar, however, did not react to Kohli equalling his record in the ODI format of the game.

Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 113 from 87 balls against Sri Lanka was his 45th ODI century and 73rd career tons. Even though Kohli still needs five more ODI centuries to go past Tendulkar’s 49 tons, he equalled the batting legend’s record of scoring the maximum number of ODI centuries on home soil. Both have now scored 20 hundreds in ODI while playing in India. Given his form, it’s only a matter of time before Kohli smashes this record of Tendulkar.

Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches to score his 49 centuries and 200 Test matches for his 51 centuries in the longer format of the game.

In contrast, Kohli has played just 266 ODI matches to score 45 hundreds. He has scored 27 Test centuries in 102 matches.

While Kohli did not react to the comparison being made between him and Tendulkar, he called India’s win against Sri Lanka a ‘step in the right direction.’ “Great win,” was how he described Team India’s performance against Sri Lanka.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj tweeted, “What a win! Electrifying innings by @imVkohli bhaiya. Thank you Guwahati. Onto the next one.”