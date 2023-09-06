Rumours on Divya Spandana’s death are fake, former social media head of Congress is alive

Rumours about the death of former social media head of the Congress party, Divya Spandana, are fake as the actor-turned-politician is alive. The clarification on the rumours surrounding Divya’s death came several close friends of Divya, also known as Ramya.



“Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG,” wrote KT Lakshmi Kanthan, the chairman of Tamil Nadu Congress’ IT Cell.

Similar clarifications came from many other users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Twitter user Chitra Subramaniam posted a photo of herself with Divya stating that the actor-turned-politician was safe and cuurently in Geneva.

She wrote, “I just spoke to @divyaspandana She’s well. En route to Prague tomorrow and the to Bangalore.”

Divya replied to her tweet, “See you in namma uru soon!”

According to one social media user on X, a Kannada actor’s wife, who also shares the surname with Divya, has passed away. This prompted many users on the social media to conclude that the person passing away was the former social media head of the Congress party.

“It’s not her who passed away, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana who passed away. Not to post anything you know. It’s misleading the audience and getting reach in worst way for media,” wrote social media user Amal Krishna.

A former parliamentarian, Divya was credited with boosting the social media profile of the Congress party in general and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, in particular.

She stepped down from her post in 2018, the year Karnataka went to polls, amidst reports that the party had reduced her stature.

She was slapped with a sedition case after she posted a photo of Modi with chor (thief) written on his forehead. She had also made a Thugs of Hindostan jibe against Modi in one of her tweets.