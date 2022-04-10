Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel leaves IPL after sister dies

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio bubble to return home after the news of his sister’s tragic death came in. Patel was the star of the RCB’s win in their thumping win against Mumbai Indians. Harshal picked up two wickets by conceding just 23 runs.

Quoting an IPL source, news agency PTI reported, “Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune.”

The report added that Harshal will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for 12 April.

31-year-old Harshal made his IPL debut last year and has played eight matches since then. This year, his bowling has been impressive with many calling him the most reliable IPL bowler after Jasprit Bumrah.

Fans have urged the fast bowler to stay strong during his bereavement. One wrote, “Oh dear Harshal!!! Stay strong during these tough times and be with your family! Take your time and come back stronger.”

Another wrote, “Harshal Patel was having one of the best seasons of IPL, he is almost unplayable, he must be celebrating his remarkable spell yesterday with joy and happiness and then suddenly gets the news that his sister is no more 💔 Life can be so cruel, even in success. stay strong, champ.”