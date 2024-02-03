Rohit Sharma caught abusing teammates’ mothers, threatens to ‘f*ck their mothers if teammates are seen faffing around’

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is facing widespread condemnation for abusing teammates’ mothers. Sharma, who’s leading his team in the second Test against England was recorded on a stump mic profusely abusing the mothers of his teammates during the match.

Sharma could be heard saying, “You sister fuck*ers, I will f*ck your mothers if you are seen faffing around in the garden.”

The video has gone viral on social media inviting wrath for Team India skipper.

How can @ImRo45 abuse teammates’ mothers? His expletives aimed at teammates’ mothers caught on video here. Essentially, what he said was that he will f*ck teammates’ mothers if they are found to be faffing around. Kids look up to him. He’s let them down.pic.twitter.com/oi8Rg8kIRW — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) February 3, 2024

As expected, angry netizens slammed Sharma for abusing teammates’ mothers. One wrote, “What a Horrible thing to say to your Team mates.” Another wrote, “Ye aggression acha nahi hai.”

India lost the first Test against England in Hyderabad but appear set to win the second Test after they took a sizeable lead in the first innings.

