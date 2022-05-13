Harshal Patel’s four-wicket haul turned futile Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday defeated Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) by 54 runs in their latest IPL match.

Batting first, the PBKS made 209-9 runs in 20 overs with two English batsmen doing the bulk of the scoring. Liam Livingstone made 70 from 42 balls, while Jonny Bairstow made 66 from 29 balls. Together both batsmen hit 11 sixes.

Harshal Patel picked up four wickets by conceding 34 runs in four overs. However, his efforts failed to secure a win for his side as the RCB batting collapsed once again. Glenn Maxwell was the top scorer with a knock of 35 runs. Virat Kohli could only contribute with 20 runs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis had plenty of praise for Bairstow as he said, “It was a good score, obviously Jonny the way he started to put our bowlers under real pressure. I thought we pulled it back a bit.”

Bairstow was adjudged Player Of The Match.