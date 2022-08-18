Raju Srivastava’s brain has stopped functioning, says friend Sunil Pal

Comedian Raju Srivastava’s brain has stopped functioning days after he suffered heart attack in Delhi. Comedian Sunil Pal, a clsoe friend of Raju, released an emotional video urging fans to pray for the former.



“Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He’s going through a tough time. Even doctors don’t know what to do. Please pray. His brain has also stopped functioning,” Sunil said.

58-year-old Raju had to be rushed to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences after he suffered a heart attack while exercising in a gym. He had collapsed while working out on a tread mill at a gym in South Delhi on 10 August.

Sunil had earlier said that there was an improvement in Raju’s condition. This was echoed by Raju’s manager, who too had said that the comedian was responding to treatment.

Raju has been on a ventilator since then.