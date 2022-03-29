Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in their opening IPL match of the competition’s 15th edition.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals made 210-6 in 20 overs. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only put up 149-7 in their quota of 20 overs. Aiden Markram was the top scorer for his side as the South African batsman remained unbeaten at 57. Washington Sundar also made a quickfire 17-ball 40 runs but the rest of the SRH batsmen failed to shine with the bat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 37-5 in 10.2 overs but Markram, Romario Shepherd (24) and Sundar helped their team put up a somewhat respectable total in the end.

Earlier, Sanju Samson played a captain’s knock of 55 to guide his team to amass 210-6. He took just 27 runs to score that many runs. Also joining the party were Devdutt Padikkal (41) Jos Buttler (35) and Shimron Hetmyer (32).

Sunrisers Hyderabad may have lost the match, but their young fast bowler Umran Malik stole the limelight for bowling the fastest delivery of the match. Malik, who picked up two wickets, bowled with a speed of 150 km/h.