Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul script record opening partnership in IPL; KKR’s Rinku Singh nearly spoils LSG party in thrilling contest

Quinton De Kock and KL Rahul scripted a record opening partnership in the history of IPL as they amassed 210 runs without losing a wicket. Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the South African batsman played an unbeaten knock of 140 runs from 70 balls. His partner and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul made 68 not out from 51 balls.

De Kock’s knock included 10 huge sixes and as many boundaries. Rahul hit four sixes and three fours in his knock of 68.

Not only was this the highest-ever partnership in the history of the IPL, but this was also the highest-ever stand for any wicket against Shah Rukh Khan’s team.

De Kock’s knock was the third-highest individual score in IPL by any player. Chris Gayle made 175 not out in 2013. Gayle had taken just 66 balls to achieve this feat. In 2008, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum made 158 not out against the RCB. His knock had included 13 sixes and 10 fours.

In reply, the KKR almost achieved the target in the last over with Rinku Singh playing the best innings of his life. He made 40 from 15 balls before being out by a spectacular catch from Evin Lewis. In the end, KKR lost the thriller by two runs.