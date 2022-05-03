Punjab Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets; Liam Livingstone entertains crowd with 117-meter six

Punjab Kings on Tuesday defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in an IPL match with England’s Liam Livingstone hitting a 117-meter six. Livingstone remained not out at 30 from just 10 balls. His knock included three sixes and two fours.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans were restricted to 143/8 in 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada from South Africa was their tormentor-in-chief as he picked up four wickets. Sai Sudharsan was the only Gujarat Titans batter to score 50. He was out for 65 from 50 balls.

In reply, Punjab Kings achieved the target in just 16 overs, Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer with a knock of 62 in 53 balls. Bhanuka Rajapaksa made 40 from 28 balls while Livingstone was unbeaten at 30.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was heartbroken as he admitted that his side were ‘not even close to par.’ “170 would have been an ideal score but we kept losing wickets and did not get any rhythm,” Pandya added.

He, however, defended his decision to bat first after winning the toss. He promised to ‘have a chat about where things did not go’ their way and ‘focus on the things we need to get better for our next game.’

Kagiso Rabada is adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 4-33.