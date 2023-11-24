Prakash Raj summoned by ED day after actor shares hilarious video on Modi’s dressing room visit

India’s Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Prakash Raj for questioning a day after he shared a hilarious video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dressing room visit. The ED summon, according to reports, is for for questioning in an alleged Rs. 100-crore Ponzi scheme linked to a Pranav Jewellers. Prakash Raj has been a brand ambassador of Pranav Jewellers in the past.



The ED has summoned Raj after conducting raids on several premises belonging to the jeweller in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The actor has not yet issued any statement on the ED summon.

Meanwhile, the financial probe agency said in a statement, “ED has conducted searches on 20.11.2023 under the provision of PMLA, 2002 in the case of a Ponzi Scheme run by certain accused persons in the name of entity M/s Pranav Jewellers. During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of Rs 23.70 lakh, bullion/ gold jewellery weighing 11.60 Kg have been seized.”

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says ‘Panauti’ responsible for India’s World Cup defeat; BJP says jibe against Narendra Modi

Raj had shared a video on Modi’s dressing room visit after India’s humiliating defeat in the World Cup final. Modi’s interaction in Hindi was dubbed in Tamil to add humour to the video, which was shared more than 5,000 times and liked by more than 27,000 users. Sharing the video, Raj had tweeted, “Whoever did this .. you Don’t 😂😂😂 laugh please … #justasking.”

Whoever did this .. you Don’t 😂😂😂 laugh please … #justasking pic.twitter.com/Css53QHPZ6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 21, 2023

In the Tamil version of the video, Modi was seen addressing Ravindra Jadeja as ‘my dear Sandhi Jaddu.’ Jadeja’s wife is a BJP MLA in Gujarat.

Prakash Raj is a known critic of Modi’s policies and has often aired his opinions without any fear.