“Prabhas without SS Rajamouli”: Here’s why Hardik Pandya has decided to return to Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians

The news of Hardik Pandya leaving Gujarat Titans to return to Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians has set the internet on fire. While there are many theories surrounding Pandya’s unexpected return to Mumbai Indians, fans have begun debating if the player from Gujarat will be able to attain the same success that he achieved with Gujarat Titans. According to some fans, Pandya will be like Prabhas without SS Rajamouli at Mumnai Indians.



People close to the deal between Pandya and Mumbai Indians say that the decision to have the Indian all-rounder back from Gujarat Titans was finalised in August this year but the management of both IPL teams decided not to reveal the news owing to the ODI World Cup.

According to insiders, Pandya had asked for significant raise in his pay at Gujarat Titans. His decision to ask for a hike was due to his own perception that his stardom had increased manifold after he led Gujarat Titans to IPL glory in the very first year of the team’s formation. He also reportedly told the owners of Gujarat Titans, CVC Capital Partners, to get him brand endorsements. Both his demands were firmly rejected by CVC Capital Partners.

Angry by the response from Gujarat Titans, Pandya reportedly phone Nita Ambani and expressed his desire to return to the team. The Ambanis are believed to have accepted both his demands. Not only will get earn a whopping Rs. 15 crore in annual fees, but the MI management will also secure him lucrative brand endorsements.

But the question is; will Pandya be as effective with Mumbai Indians as he was with Gujarat Titans. The internet is divided with many saying that his success with Gujarat Titans was largely due to the leadership provided by former India bowler Ashish Nehra.

Hardik Pandya without the brain of Ashish Nehra is just like Prabhas without SS Rajamouli 😂😭#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/9433Ux2FxK — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) November 24, 2023

IPL retention updations. [Espn Cricinfo] – Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians. – Mumbai Indians will be paying 15 crore to Gujarat Titans. – Gujarat Titans will not take any player from Mumbai Indians in this trade. pic.twitter.com/qqt14Bnzlo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 24, 2023

🔔|🚨|✅️

The Biggest Trade in the history of IPL, Asked for some Money and muscle power.. Might be IPL soul was unaware that It’s Ambani’s team on the other side. Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians is now an official deal and It’ll be etched in the golden books of IPL.#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/S7yMpkUeIs — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) November 24, 2023

Hardik Pandya’s career changed after hugging Rohit Sharma here. Welcome to Mumbai Indians again from where you started your journey, under Rohit Sharma.❤️ pic.twitter.com/eqgRQH76hU — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) November 24, 2023