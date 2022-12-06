Portugal annihilate Switzerland 6-1 as Ronaldo’s replacement Ramos scores hat-trick

Portugal on Tuesday booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup after they annihilated Switzerland 6-1.

Fans were stunned before the start of the match after it emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from the playing XI. Ronaldo’s replacement, Goncalo Ramos, justified his selection as he scored a hat-trick to knock Switzerland out of the World Cup.

Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leão were the other two goal-scorers for Portugal

Manuel Akanji scored the consolation goal for his side 58th minute of the game.

Portugal will face Morocco in the quarter-finals after the African side stunned former World Champions, Spain, by knocking them out of the World Cup on penalties.

Portugal had topped Group H despite losing to South Korea in their final match.

With this result, all four quarter-final line-ups are now complete. Brazil will face Croatia in the first quarter-final on Friday before Argentina and the Netherlands lock horns for a place in the semi-final the same day.

Portugal and Morocco will face other in the third quarter-final on Saturday before England take on the current World Champions, France, to keep their World Cup dreams alive.