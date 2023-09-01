Police launch probe after Malayalam actress Aparna Nair found dead

Police in Kerala have launched a probe after a 33-year-old Malayam actress was found dead in her house. Aparna Nair was found hanging at her house near Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

According to reports, Aparna’s body was found at 7.30 AM on Thursday.

The actress had featured in several TV serials and Malayalam films. She was staying with her husband and two children.

Her social media posts show just how close she was to her children.

While sharing the photos of children, she once wrote in Malayalam, “My dear children who called me “Mother” for the first time. Oh how fast she has grown up. I am so proud to be the mother of you my little bum. Love you a lot.”

According to the police, they were alerted about Aparna’s death by a private hospital where the actress was being treated.

“We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death,” a police officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police suspect that Aparna may have ended her life by suicide due to family issues.

Aparna’s last social media post was the photo of her daughter.

Many social media users were seen asking why she chose to end her life despite being so close to her children.

One wrote, “How could this baby be left alone…” Another wrote, “Could have lived even for the children… 😔 How can those children be without their mother..”

“If you had looked after this baby before leaving, this girl would not have lost her mother,” wrote another user on Instagram.