“#Pathan is breathtaking!! Shah Rukh Khan is simply outstanding”: This actor’s verdict for Pathaan will chime with millions

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to win the hearts of not just film lovers but even members of the Hindi film industry. After Karan Johar slammed India’s boycott gang in his long social media post, now actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has taken to social media to declare the film a blockbuster.

Neil wrote, “An incredible experience that you cannot miss. #pathan is breathtaking!! @iamsrk is simply outstanding. What a magnetic personality and character to pull off with such suaveness ,consistency and charm. @deepikapadukone is electrifying and @thejohnabraham is simply Brilliant.”

He added, “This film has yet 2 more superstars who are the invisible force behind its vision. #siddharthanand my dear brother, u have raised the bar for many filmmaker’s.❤️🤗 & the man behind them all, #adityachopra , congratulations Adi bhaiya , what an incredible vision u have.”

Earlier, Karan Johar had penned an extraordinary post to announce that the ‘King’ was back in a reference to Shah Rukh Khan, who’s often referred to as the King of Bollywood by his fans.

Despite repeated calls for the boycott of Pathaan, the film is set to collect an astonishing figure in the first two days of its release.