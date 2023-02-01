Pathaan Release Date On OTT; Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Film Gets Astonishing Price From Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has smashed all box office records for a Bollywood film. It has become the first Bollywood film to earn more than Rs. 600 crore within a week and is set to touch even Rs. 1000 crore mark. The film’s craze in the overseas market has been phenomenal as it surpassed the earnings of Avatar, KGF 2, Bahubali 2 and even Aamir Khan’s Dangal. While hundreds of thousands of fans have happily purchased tickets to enjoy the action thriller in theatres, countless others have been holding their breaths for Pathaan’s release on OTT platform. It’s now been confirmed that Pathaan will release on Amazon Prime Video platform.

Pathaan Release Date On Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan’s phenomenal success has been received well by filmmakers in Bollywood as they desperately waited for a hit film to revive the fortune of the Hindi film industry. This is primarily because the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people depend on the entertainment industry. The film’s incredible success at the box office assumes even more significance in the wake of widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva fanatics backed by BJP leaders and ministers.

But Shah Rukh proved his critics wrong as even they could not keep themselves immune to the phenomenon of SRK mania.

It’s in this context that speculations became rife on the release date of Pathaan on an OTT platform. It’s not been confirmed that the blockbuster film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

How soon a film will be made available for OTT viewers largely depends on its commercial success at the box office. While all of Akshay Kumar’s recent films have been made available on OTT platforms within days of its theatrical release, the makers of Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had to postpone the film’s OTT scheduled release on OTT in light of its unprecedented success in theatres. However, the film was released on an OTT platform after a month of its run in theatres.

Also Read : Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Anurag Kashyap’s big statement on Shah Rukh Khan, ‘man with strongest spine has spoken now’; reference to Aryan Khan’s arrest in fake case

While Yashraj Films has not made a formal announcement on the potential date of Pathaan’s release on Prime Video, one should realistically hope it to be made available within February.

Fees Paid By Amazon Prime Video

Once again, Yashraj FIilms has not formally confirmed the earnings from Amazon Prime Video for Pathaan’s OTT release, but several reliable sources confirmed that a deal worth Rs. 100 crore has been finalised. This effectively means that the makers of Pathaan will earn at least Rs. 100 crore in additional income over and above Rs. 1000 crore that it is expected to earn from box office collections globally.