Pathaan Day 8 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt’s big statement on boycott gang, reacts to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film breaking Brahmastra’s record; Varun Dhawan ‘inspired’

Pathaan day 8 box office collection indicates that the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s lifetime earnings within days. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who recently performed crazy spoon dance at Shah Rukh’s house to celebrate the success of Pathaan, has made a big statement on India’s boycott gang. She also reacted to Pathaan breaking the box office collection of Brahmastra.

Speaking to reporters, Alia said, “We believe that we belong to the audience. The audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them, we will do our very best.”

India’s Hindutva fanatics backed by powerful BJP ministers had called for a boycott of Pathaan accusing Shah Rukh of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Alia too had faced similar calls for a boycott in the past by the same gang in the past.

Speaking about the success of Pathaan, Alia said, “We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this.”

Varun Dhawan, who was seated right next to Alia, said, “Grateful and inspired. It’s inspirational.”

Alia was one of the first Bollywood actors along with Kapil Sharma and Ranveer Singh to visit Shah Rukh at his residence, Mannat, to congratulate the megastar on the success of his latest blockbuster. She was seen performing a crazy spoon dance.

Analysts believe that Pathaan will cross Rs. 350 crore mark on Wednesday when the day 8 box office collection is out. Aamir Khan’s Dangal had earned Rs. 387 crore in India in its life time. While Pathaan can easily surpass that figure just on the 9th day of its release. The film has already collected Rs. 632 crore globally within seven days of its release.