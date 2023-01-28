Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s extraordinary gesture, calls Salman Khan GOAT, reveals reason for not promoting film before release

Shah Rukh Khan is a grounded man even after the roaring success of his latest film Pathaan, which has smashed all box office records. Just before Pathaan day 4 box office collection is out, the Bollywood megastar invited his fans for a Q&A session. While answering a question from a fan, Shah Rukh said that Salman was the GOAT (greatest of all time).

The fan asked, “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK.”

A humble Shah Rukh replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”

However, in another reply to another fan, King Khan likened him to a lion as he explained why he took a decision to not indulge in any promotional events before the release of his latest blockbuster.

The fan had asked, “#AskSRK @iamsrk without any domestic promotion,no pre release interaction ke baawajood bhi #pathaan itna roar kar rahii hai #BoxOfficeCollection.”

Shah Rukh replied, “Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh had not appeared on any TV channels or given interviews before the release of Pathaan. This had baffled many as they thought that the megastar was taking a huge gample in light of widespread calls for the boycott of his film.

However, the film has smashed all box office records as it became the first-ever Bollywood film to gross Rs. 100 crores globally on the day of its release. The film’s collection in the first three days has surpassed the business of KGF 2 and Bahubali 2. 

