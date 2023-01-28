Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s extraordinary gesture, calls Salman Khan GOAT, reveals reason for not promoting film before release

Shah Rukh Khan is a grounded man even after the roaring success of his latest film Pathaan, which has smashed all box office records. Just before Pathaan day 4 box office collection is out, the Bollywood megastar invited his fans for a Q&A session. While answering a question from a fan, Shah Rukh said that Salman was the GOAT (greatest of all time).

The fan asked, “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK.”

A humble Shah Rukh replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

However, in another reply to another fan, King Khan likened him to a lion as he explained why he took a decision to not indulge in any promotional events before the release of his latest blockbuster.

The fan had asked, “#AskSRK @iamsrk without any domestic promotion,no pre release interaction ke baawajood bhi #pathaan itna roar kar rahii hai #BoxOfficeCollection.”

Shah Rukh replied, “Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan.”

Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan https://t.co/ORPf0LkKh9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Shah Rukh had not appeared on any TV channels or given interviews before the release of Pathaan. This had baffled many as they thought that the megastar was taking a huge gample in light of widespread calls for the boycott of his film.

However, the film has smashed all box office records as it became the first-ever Bollywood film to gross Rs. 100 crores globally on the day of its release. The film’s collection in the first three days has surpassed the business of KGF 2 and Bahubali 2.