Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film becomes fastest Bollywood movie to enter Rs. 300 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has continued to create new box office records as it became the fastest film to enter Rs. 300 crore club within four days. This was after Pathaan day 4 box office collection revealed that the film made more than Rs. 55 crore on the fourth day of its release across India. The film made Rs. 57 crore on the opening day in India, Rs. 70.50 crore on the second day, Rs. 39.25 crore on the third day, and now Rs. 55.75 crore on Saturday. The slight dip on the third day was largely due to the fact that this was the first working day after 26 January, a national holiday in India.

Outlining Pathaan day 4 box office collection, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “PATHAAN’: ₹ 313 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 3 DAYS… #Pathaan is the FASTEST #Hindi film to breach ₹ 300 cr mark [GROSS] in *3 days*… WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *3 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 201 cr ⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 112 cr ⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 313 cr.”

As for pan-India business, Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “#Pathaan All India Domestic Numbers Day wise break up #ShahRukhKhan #PathaanMovie #Pathan THIS IS HISTORIC,Tomorrow 280 cr will be breached. Day 1 : 57 cr, Day 2: 70.50 cr, Day 3: 39.25 cr, Day 4: 55.75 cr * early estimate, Total : 222.5 cr Nett including South language versions.”

Pathaan has already smashed the box office records of KGF 2 and Bahubali 2 in terms of its collection for the first three days of its release.

The f1lm’s unprecedented success assumes significance given that it had faced widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva brigade. Also extending their support to the calls for a boycott were powerful BJP leaders. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had raised objections to the film’s song, Besharm Rang.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stunned everyone by expressing his ignorance about Shah Rukh Khan. However, Sarma had to face widespread ridicule after he revealed that he had entertained a phone call from King Khan at 2 AM in the morning.

Pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut had first praised the film before launching a social media rant taking a dig at Shah Rukh.

Elsewhere, Karan Johar wrote an emotional social media post saying that Shah Rukh had gone nowhere, but the king was merely waiting for the right time to rule.