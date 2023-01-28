Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen is turning out to be nothing less than phenomenal as Pathaan has now officially dethroned KGF 2 and Bahubali 2 in terms of the first-weekend box office collections. Though Pathaan day 4 box office collection is yet to come, the numbers are set to be astonishing given that this is the first weekend of since the film’s release on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s buddy Salman is reported to have dialled Mannat, the superstar’s official residence, to congratulate the former on the massive commercial success of Pathaan. The news of Salman calling Shah Rukh came amidst Alia Bhatt performing a crazy spoon dance at Mannat in the presence of Ranveer Singh. Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show too reportedly visited Shah Rukh to congratulate him on the success of the film.

With the box office results for Pathaan for the first three days officially out, the film also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has handsomely beaten Bahubali 2 and KGF 2. Pathaan has collected more than Rs. 160 crore in all India business in the first three days. Bahubali 2 and KGF 2 had made Rs. 140 crores and 127 crores nett respectively in the same period.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film will ‘fly’ on day 4 and 5 adding that this could go beyond Rs. 250 crore by the end of Sunday. He wrote, “#Pathaan is having a RECORD-SMASHING run… Day 3 [working day after big holiday] is EXCEPTIONAL… Will FLY on Day 4-5 [Sat-Sun]… Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Day 4 [Sat], ₹ 250 cr on Day 5 [Sun]… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr. Total: ₹ 161 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz.”

Pathaan’s success assumes significance given that the film had faced widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva fanatics, who received support from powerful BJP leaders. The boycott gang is now facing ridicule for their failed attempts with Shah Rukh fans accusing them of going into a coma.

Pro-BJP Kangana Ranaut had first praised the film saying that she was happy to see the exceptional performance of Pathaan at the box office. She, however, returned to her usual self to launch a rant on social media as she took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan.