Pathaan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Unstoppable Shah Rukh-starrer film smashes these 20 extraordinary records; boycott gang goes into ‘coma’

Even Shah Rukh Khan wouldn’t have envisaged that his Pathaan also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham would be a blockbuster within two days of its release. The film has smashed many box office records despite facing widespread calls for a boycott by Hindutva hardliners backed by powerful BJP leaders. Pathaan day 3 box office collection is said to be in line with how the film has performed in the last two days by collecting more than Rs. 100 crore each day.

Here are 20 extraordinary records that Pathaan has smashed within two days of its release, as reported by Box Office Worldwide.

Highest Grossing day in the history of Hindi film, set consecutively on day 1 & 2 Only Hindi flm to breach Rs. 55 crore NBOC barrier, set on day 1 Only Hindi film to breach Rs. 70 crore NBOC barrier, set on day 2 Fastest Hindi film to record Rs. 100 crore NBOC, set on day 2 Only Hindi film to breach Rs. 50 crore NBOC barrier on 2 consecutive days, set on day 2 Sets circuit record in every film circuit of India, set on day 2 Widest Hindi release of all time in India Highest grossing opening day for Hindi film post-pandemic, set on day 1, 2 Highest grossing day 1 for a non-holiday release Highest grossing day 2 In the history of Hindi cinema YRF is the only film studio in India to breach Rs. 50 crore NBOC with Hindi film YRF has recorded collections in excess of Rs. 50 crore NBOC on four occasions 3rd YRF film to cross Rs. 50 Cr+ net box office collections on first day after War & TOH 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE film to set an opening day record after ETT & War Highest grossing first day & second day for Shah Rukh Khan Highest grossing Day 1 & Day 2 for Deepika Padukone Highest grossing first day & second day for John Abraham Highest grossing first day & second day for Siddharth Anand Highest grossing first day & second day for Yash Raj Films Highest grossing first day & second day for YRF Spy Universe Films

Meanwhile, netizens have begun mocking the boycott gang for their disappointment on seeing Pathaan break several records at the box office. One user wrote, “Boycott Gang in Coma😭”

1. Highest Grossing Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set Consecutively On Day 1 & Day 2

2. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 55 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 1

3. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2

4.Fastest Hindi Film To Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC, Set on Day 2 https://t.co/xOZK8Ltk7P — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) January 27, 2023

Another commented, “#Pathaan WINS!! A Tight Slap on Boycott Gang ,who Thought They were Making #Bollywood Film Flop 😂 Boycott Gang in Coma 😷.”

“fan hav hard time accepting the success of opponent star due to FANWAR.But,Akkian,Salmaniacs , Adian, Jadootaards,Ranbirian and Ranveerian all are happy in #pathaan success just because Religion hate monger @GemsOfBollywood and Druggist SSR boycott gang all have gone to coma,” wrote another user.

#Pathaan WINS !! A Tight Slap on Boycott Gang ,who Thought They were Making #Bollywood Film Flop 😂 Boycott Gang in Coma 😷#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #ShahRukhKhan #BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/msfYM5PUxN — BOL INDIA POLL (@PrashantMi555) January 26, 2023

fan hav hard time accepting the success of opponent star due to FANWAR.But,Akkian,Salmaniacs , Adian, Jadootaards,Ranbirian and Ranveerian all are happy in #pathaan success just because Religion hate monger @GemsOfBollywood and Druggist SSR boycott gang all have gone to coma. — Aragorn (@bravo_bravooo) January 26, 2023

Boycott gang coma mai hai Hahahahah. This is Maddnesss. The Euphoria 🔥🔥 — S H A H ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@Shah_Srkiann) January 26, 2023

Pathaan’s frenzy has gripped fans of Hindi films not just in India but abroad. Fans were seen to be sleeping outside theatres just to catch the glimpse of their screen idol, Shah Rukh Khan.

A theatre owner in Kashmir had shared the ‘houseful’ signpost to illustrate the soaring demands for Pathaan tickets.

Karan Johar had taken a dig at the boycott gang saying that the ‘King’ had gone nowhere and was merely waiting for his time to rule. Shah Rukh is often referred to as King by his die-hard fans.