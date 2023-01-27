Pathaan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan returns with bang; King Khan’s tweet on ‘come back’ will melt your hearts

Shah Rukh Khan has announced his return to Bollywood with a bang as Pathaan appears in no mood to slow down. The film has already smashed several records by collecting more than Rs. 219 crores globally in the first two days. Pathaan day 3 box office collection is set to eclipse the performance of War starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others.

Pathaan made Rs. 106 crores worldwide on the first day even though this was a weekday before raking up a whopping Rs. 113.60 crores on Thursday. What appeared to help the film on Thursday was it being a holiday on account of Republic Day in India.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to write an emotional post. He wrote, “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film had already made Rs. 14 crores by 6 PM on Friday. This number could reach Rs. 28 crore with the final box office numbers arrive at the end of the third day.

In contrast, War had made 19.67 crores on its first day, while Brahmastra collected Rs. 17.18 crores on the day 1, tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Pathaan has already become the first-ever Bollywood film to gross Rs. 100 crores on the day of its release.

The film’s success assumes significance in light of a sustained campaign by the Hindutva fanatics in India. These fanatics had received support from powerful BJP ministers.

Pro BJP actor Kangana Ranaut had first praised Shah Rukh Khan’s film before performing a U-turn to indulge in a social media rant. This was after several many of her supporters slammed her for supporting a film that they had urged people to boycott.

Karan Johar had slammed the boycott gang by stating that the King had gone nowhere and he was only waiting for the right time to rule.