Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film creates history with ‘phenomenal business’ as members of boycott gang convert to fan

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has created a new box office history even as critics of the film are now converting to King Khan fans. Pathaan day 2 box office collection is said to be moving in a direction never experienced by a Bollywood film in the past. The film’s extraordinary success assumes significance in light of widespread calls for a boycott of Pathaan by members of Hindutva gang, supported by powerful BJP ministers.

According to the day one box office collection, Pathaan has now become the first ever Bollywood film to collect more than Rs. 100 crore on the day of its release. This includes a whopping Rs. 57 crore from India alone.

Also Read: Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film breaks records; slap to members of boycott gang

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is ₹ 106 cr. PHENOMENAL.”

Vishal Dadlani from the Vishal-Shekhar duo, who composed the music for the film, tweeted, “EVERY city, every town, every screen. The whole team is grateful for such love! (Keep it coming! 🤘🏽🙏🏽).Positive log zinda bhi hain, aur mazzey bhi kar rahe hain.”

Indian Box Office wrote, “#Pathaan is heading for $15-20 M Overseas weekend. Will cross Lifetime of all other Bollywood films post pandemic within weekend. First Overseas BLOCKBUSTER for bollywood after Sanju (2018).”

Pathaan’s business in India on the first day of its release also surpassed the box office collection of KGF Chapter 2 on the opening day. KGF Chapter 2 had collected Rs. 55 crore on the first day of its release.

Earlier, Karan Johar had slammed India’s boycott gang in a hard-hitting note as he said that ‘King Khan’ had gone nowhere and he was merely waiting for his time to rule millions of his fans. Shah Rukh is often referred to as ‘King’ by his admirers.

Meanwhile, in an extraordinary development, a member of the boycott gang has now confessed to becoming a fan of Pathaan after watching the film. In a video shared by Simi Grewal on Twitter, a man in Bihar’s Patna could be seen confessing on camera how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jai Hind’ utterance in the film gave him goosebumps. He said, “I am going to watch the film again. The first time I went was to protest. Now i will watch it the second time to support and enjoy the film.”

According to the Box Office Worldwide, the film is set to collect a whopping Rs. 175 crore globally on the very second day of its release. It wrote, “#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes RECORD worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days!”