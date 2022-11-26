Patanjali founder Ramdev condemned for vulgar sari comments on women as Devendra Fadnavis’ wife smiles

Self-proclaimed yoga guru and Patanjali founder, Ramdev, has found himself in a spot of bother once again after he was seen making vulgar comments on women in presence of Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



In the viral video, Ramdev could be seen making objectionable comments on women suggesting that they look good even when they wear nothing.

“..You all are looking good. Those in the front row got the opportunity to wear a sari, but those in the rear seats did not get the opportunity. They (those in occupying rear seats) had brought saris in their bags but did not get the opportunity to wear them since the India TV programme started right after their yoga session,” Ramdev said.

He did not stop here as he continued, “Now you go and wear (saris) after going home. No problem. You look good in saris, you look good even in salwar suit just Amrruta ji is wearing and, just like me, you look good even if you don’t wear anything.”

The video has gone viral on social media evoking angry reactions from netizens. Many social media users also slammed Amruta Fadnavis for continuing to smile even when Ramdev was making indecent comments about women.

Ramdev baba ka salwar chut gaya or bhok bolne laga.

ek aur guru ram rahi… asaram…atalbihari…

land hai to jahan hai ….bota hai hindu bhajpa andhbhakts.

jai ganda narendra jai ganda jay amit shah.@BJP4India https://t.co/lAV2IFwFEN — Milind Goraksha (@ieMilindreal) November 25, 2022

In 2011, Ramdev had to flee wearing a salwar suit and posing as a woman to avoid police arrest in Delhi. Since then, he’s become a constant object of ridicule on social media. He had campaigned for the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.