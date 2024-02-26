Pankaj Udhas dies aged 72, condolences pour in for legendary singer

Condolences have poured in for legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died at the age of 72.

Pankaj Udhas was born on 17 April, 1951, in Savarkundla, Gujarat, India.

He also sang in Bollywood films with his song ‘Chiththi aayi hai’ from Naam becoming an all time hit.

Brother of popular Bollywood singer, Manhar Udhas, Pankaj played a key role in popularising the art of ghazal singing along with Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz.