Pankaj Udhas dies aged 72, condolences pour in for legendary singer

Condolences have poured in for legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died at the age of 72.



Pankaj Udhas was born on 17 April, 1951, in Savarkundla, Gujarat, India.

He also sang in Bollywood films with his song ‘Chiththi aayi hai’ from Naam becoming an all time hit.

Brother of popular Bollywood singer, Manhar Udhas, Pankaj played a key role in popularising the art of ghazal singing along with Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas. His soulful voice and timeless melodies were a source of comfort and enjoyment for many like me. The music world has truly lost a gem. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NYhlCU2oRv — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) February 26, 2024

Deeply saddened by the loss of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas. His soulful voice and timeless melodies will forever resonate in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/n4weDcEAu5 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 26, 2024

Few ghazal singers have been as versatile and melodious as Pankaj Udhas. I have special reason to remember my fellow Xavierite because when we won the inter university cricket in 1984-85, our star player and captain @sanjaymanjrekar sang Chandi Jaisa Rang hai tera almost every… pic.twitter.com/Y0B0NLwSVq — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 26, 2024

Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji’s passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oS7HRffbLU — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2024

Ghazals won’t be same without legends like #JagjitSingh ji and #PankajUdhas ji. Om Shanti Sir. ❤️🙏🏻 90’s era was the best so far. I used to listen to Ghazals, Pop songs, Bhajans and what not… My personal fav are Aur Ahista..Kijiye Baaten and this legendary ghazal 👇🏻. pic.twitter.com/ql3dEFNYay — Prapti (@i_m_prapti) February 26, 2024