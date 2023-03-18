Notorious YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who mocked Shah Rukh Khan’s speech and vowed to cause Pathaan’s failure at box office, arrested by Bihar Police

In a dramatic development, notorious YouTuber Manish Kashyap has finally surrendered before the Bihar Police in a case related to publishing fake videos causing enmity between Biharis and Tamils. A right-wing YouTuber, Kashyap is notorious for mocking Shah Rukh Khan’s speech and vowing to cause the failure of Pathaan at the box office.

The Bihar Police on Saturday wrote, “Manish Kashyap, accused in Economic Offenses Police Station Case No. 3/23 and 4/23, has been arrested at Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah due to raids by Bihar Police and EOU for circulating false, misleading and hysterical videos for residents of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu.”

Kashyap was arrested after he reportedly surrendered before the police. The police had formed several teams to arrest him, forcing the YouTuber to abscond. The police had attached Rs. 42 lakhs deposited in his four bank accounts. Kashyap also feared attachment of his house and other properties by the Bihar police and decided to surrender.

“The amount available in Manish Kashyap’s bank accounts have been frozen. Rs 3,37,496 is available in his SBI account, Rs 51,069 in his IDFC bank account, Rs 3,37,463 in HDFC Bank account and Rs 34,85,909 in SACHTAK Foundation’s HDFC Bank account. The total amount is Rs 42,11,937,” the Bihar Police had earlier said.

Arrest warrants were issued against him and Yuvraj Singh Rajput by the Economic Offenses unit.

The police had said that ‘to ensure the arrest of the above two accused, a special team has been constituted, through which raids are being conducted in other states to arrest the accused.’

The police said that Manish Kashyap also operated with another name, Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, adding that the cops had unearthed evidence of economic offence against the notorious YouTuber.

Kashyap and other accused are facing the heat for allegedly posting fake videos and claiming that Bihari workers were facing persecution in Tamil Nadu. Videos allegedly posted by them had caused tension between the governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu. However, soon it emerged that there was no truth to these videos and Kashyap and his gang members had merely tried to cause unprecedented tension with their alleged mischief.

The Tamil Nadu Police have also registered more than a dozen cases in the matter, meaning that the trouble for Kashyap may have just begun after today’s arrest.

Kashyap is a polarising figure and had often used social media platforms to spew venom against Muslim Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. In many of his videos, he could be seen addressing Shah Rukh disparagingly by calling him ‘hakla (one, who stammers).’ Just before the release of Pathaan, he had become a prominent voice amongst India’s Hindutva brigade to boycott the film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.