Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant days after Isha Ambani’s return to India

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, days after Isha Ambani returned to India with her newborn twins.



The engagement took place at Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara in Rajasthan with close relatives and friends in attendance.

Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, who’s the CEO of a pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

Parimal Nathwani, who is a senior executive with Reliance Industries Limited, tweeted, “Many congratulations to Anant and Radhika on their roka at Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. My best wishes to both of you for the new beginnings.”

Many congratulations to Anant and Radhika on their roka at Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. My best wishes to both of you for the new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/RUKteDgXQp — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) December 29, 2022

Industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted, “Congratulations to the Ambani family on the engagement today of Anant and Radhika.”

Congratulations to the Ambani family on the engagement today of Anant and Radhika pic.twitter.com/05ludrCFjg — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 29, 2022

This year in June, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had hosted the arangetram ceremony of Radhika, who completed her formal training in classical dance.Just like Nita Ambani, Radhika too is a trained classical dancer.

Also Read: “Thank you for this beautiful outfit”: Radhika Merchant’s rare public comment on social media for fashion designer, who dressed Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta during wedding

Radhika and Anant have been dating each other for several years. Radhika has often been spotted with Nita Ambani and other Ambani family members.

Isha Ambani recently returned to India after she welcomed twins, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna. A statement from the Ambani family had read, “Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022.”