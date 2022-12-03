Netherlands beat US to enter Fifa World Cup quarter-finals

The Netherlands on Saturday thrashed the USA 3-1 to become the first team to enter the quarter-finals, where they will meet the winners of Argentina and Australia.



Argentina and Australia will lock horns in the second round of 16 match later tonight.

The USA had at least two chances to score in the first half but they failed to capitalise and ended up losing the match 1-3.

Memphis Depay was first to open the account for the Netherlands in the 10th minute of the match before Daley Blind extended the lead to 2-0 in the injury time of the first half. Haji Wright scored for the USA in the 76th minute before Denzel Dumfries score the third for the Netherlands.