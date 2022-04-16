Mumbai Indians suffer 6th straight defeat, worst IPL season for five-time IPL champions

Mumbai Indians on Saturday suffered their sixth straight defeat in the IPL as the five-time champions continued to grapple with their worst IPL season to date.



Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants had made 199. Skipper KL Rahul played scored a brilliant century to script his side’s victory. Rahul remained unbeaten at 103 from 60 balls. Manish Pandey contributed with 38 runs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma-led side fell short of 18 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer with a knock of 37 runs.

Avesh Khan picked up three wickets for Lucknow Super Giants.