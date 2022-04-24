Mukesh Ambani’s TV anchor Aman Chopra to be arrested after sedition case filed in Rajasthan for promoting religious animosity with fake news?

Mukesh Ambani’s TV anchor Aman Chopra is set to be arrested after the Rajasthan Police booked him under serious charges including sedition for promoting religious animosity by peddling fake news.



According to reports, two separate FIRs have been filed against Chopra in Rajasthan’s Bundi and Dungarpur districts. The anchor has been booked under sections 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings), 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 A (Sedition) and 67 (Imprisonment for non-payment of fine).

. @AmanChopra_ ने देश के दो समुदायों- हिंदू-मुसलमानों के बीच धार्मिक उन्माद भड़काने की कोशिश की। सिर्फ़ एक ट्वीट नहीं किया बल्कि टीवी चैनल पर भी फ़र्ज़ी शो चलाया। इस पर 124-A यानी देशद्रोह का मुक़दमा लगा है। ये राजनीतिक कार्रवाई नहीं बल्कि असली दंगाइयों पर सही कार्रवाई है। जय हो pic.twitter.com/lyXcnyAHB9 — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) April 23, 2022

Chopra, notorious for his Islamophobia, was once again caught peddling fake news, this time on the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Enraged netizens had taken to Twitter to trend #ArrestAmanChopra, asking Rajasthan’s Congress government to punish the serial offender for using Mukesh Ambani’s TV channel to spread hate in society.

Reacting to the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in Alwar at the behest of the BJP-run civic body in the district, Chopra said that the move was designed to avenge the partial demolition of a mosque in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. He said on his TV channel, “The revenge of Jahangirpuri by attacking Mahadev. Please listen to me carefully what I am about to say.”

Chopra continued with his fake news as he sought to link the demolition of the temple in Alwar with the developments in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. He said, “Is it such a big coincidence? Two days ago, a bulldozer was used on the premises of a mosque in Jahangirpuri and today three temples were demolished in Rajasthan’s Alwar. One temple was 300 years old. Was it to avenge Jahangirpuri?”

Chopra, through his hate speech, made desperate attempts to term the demolition of the temple in Alwar with the demolition drive of Muslim houses, shops and mosque in Delhi. He deliberately ignored the fact that the temple was brought down on the orders of the BJP-run municipality in Alwar.