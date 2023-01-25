Meta promises to restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram; will former US President return to Meta-owned platforms?

Facebook owner Meta has said that it will restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts within weeks after Twitter revoked ban on the former US President.

Meta President and former British Deputy Prime Minister, Nick Clegg, said in a blog post, “Two years ago, Meta took action in what were extreme and highly unusual circumstances. We indefinitely suspended then-US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following his praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol on January 6th 2021.

“We then referred that decision to the Oversight Board – an expert body established to be an independent check and balance on our decision-making. The Board upheld the decision but criticised the open-ended nature of the suspension and the lack of clear criteria for when and whether suspended accounts will be restored, directing us to review the matter to determine a more proportionate response.”

“Our determination is that the risk [to public safety] has sufficiently receded,” Clegg wrote.

He added, “As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Twitter had also restored Trump’s account on the microblogging site recently after the platform was bought by Elon Musk. But Trump has not used the platform since being allowed back.

It remains to be seen if Trump will return to Facebook and Instagram.

