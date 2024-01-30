Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling ill in Delhi-bound flight, under treatment in ICU

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday suffered a major health scare after he fell ill in a Delhi-bound flight. The Karnataka Ranji captain was rushed to a hospital in Agartala where he’s currently receiving treatment in an ICU.



The 32-year-old batter, who led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday, fell in moments before the flight was to take off. He had scored 51 and 17 in the last game and was on his way to Rajkot via Delhi along with the rest of his Ranji squad.

“Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed,” a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told news agency PTI.

Agarwal has played 21 Tests for India scoring 1488 runs including four centuries and six half-centuries.

A Tripura Cricket Association official was quoted as saying, “The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA M.R. Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed.”