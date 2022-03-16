Marvel hailed for creating first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan

Marvel has revealed its first-ever Muslim superhero as it released the teaser video of the upcoming new series, Ms Marvel. The first-ever Muslim superhero is Kamala Khan, a young girl with a big imagination who loves gaming and writing fanfiction about her super-idols. Kamala Khan’s character has been essayed by Iman Vellani.



Marvel’s decision to create the first-ever Muslim superhero has been widely hailed by netizens including the star cast of the series such as Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani.

Sharing the video, Ruffalo tweeted, “Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, @Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!”

Larson, who plays the character of Captain Marvel in the series, also shared the trailer and said: “You ARE a superhero, Kamala.”

Kamala Khan says in the teaser video that she is ‘not really the brown girls from Jersey City that save the world, that’s fantasy too.’ After acquiring the superhero’s powers, Kamala is seen saying in the video, “I always thought I wanted this kind of life, but I never imagined any of this.”

Vellani will be joined by Saagar Shaikh as her older brother Aamir, Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff as her parents, while Muneeba, Yusuf and Matt Lintz will be playing the roles of her best friends.