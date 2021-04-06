“Marriage is not the result of pregnancy”: Dia Mirza’s stunning clarification surrounding her pregnancy announcement

Actor Dia Mirza has broken her silence on speculations that her marriage was not linked to her pregnancy. Dia’s stunning explanation came days after the former beauty queen flaunted her baby bump to announce her pregnancy.

Reacting to her Instagram post on pregnancy, one user had written, “That’s so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn’t she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn’t becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can’t women get pregnant before marriage?

Instead of ignoring the user’s comments, Dia replied, “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding.”

Denying the speculations that her marriage was the result of pregnancy, Dia wrote, “We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Dia said that she was choosing to respond to the user’s comment publicly because ‘having a child is a beautiful gift of life’ and ‘there must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

She said that ‘as women we must always exercise our choice’ adding that ‘whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice.’ “As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair,” Dia wrote.

Dia had tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February this year at a private function. The couple had then flown to the Maldives on a honeymoon.