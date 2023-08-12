Maharashtra’s Sana Khan’s murder case: Husband Amit Sahu arrested after confessing to chilling crime; netizens liken it to ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ case

The sensational murder of Sana Khan allegedly by her husband Amit Sahu has sent shockwaves across India. The Maharashtra Police have finally arrested Sahu for allegedly murdering Khan and dumping her body into a river in Madhya Pradesh.

Khan, a leader of BJP’s minority cell in Nagpur, had gone missing 10 days ago. The Nagpur Police launched an investigation and soon it became clear that the person responsible for her chilling murder was none other than her husband Amit Sahu.

According to reports, Sahu has confessed to his crime. He is believed to have murdered Khan, his second wife, before dumping her body into a river in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have also arrested two other people, who allegedly helped him kill Khan. They will be presented before a local court in Maharashtra.

The police, however, have not been able to recover the victim’s body yet.

Khan had gone missing after visiting Jabalpur on 2 August. She was in Madhya Pradesh to meet her husband.

The chilling murder of a Muslim woman by her Hindu husband has prompted netizens to liken it to a ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’ case. Bhagwa Love Trap is a phenomenon where a radical Hindu man lures a Muslim woman only to exploit her for sexual pleasure.

User Tanvir wrote, “Another case of #BhagwaLoveTrap where a Muslim lady got rewarded without much delay. Sana Khan married Pappu Sahu and converted to Hinduism. Just after 4 Months of their marriage, Pappu Sahu along with his sakha friends assaulted Sana, murdered her and dumped her body in a river.”

User Zaman wrote, “BJP leader Sana Khan kiIIed by husband Amit urf Pappu Sahu in jabalpur -both had done court marriage only four months back -accused Amit has confessed of kiIIing Sana, thrown her bødy in Hiran rivers -It was Amit’s 2nd marriage -1st wife left him becoz of his criminal behavior.”