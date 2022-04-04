Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants on Monday registered another thrilling victory after they beat Surinsers Hyderabad in an IPL match by 12 runs. This was possible due to lethal bowling by Avesh Khan and Jason Holder. Khan took four wickets, while Holder dismissed three Hyderabad batsmen.



Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 169-7 in 20 overs with KL Rahul playing the skipper’s knock of 68 from 50 balls. Deepak Hooda also joined the party and made 50 from just 33 balls.

Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd and T Natarajan took two wickets each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The run chase from Hyderabad started on an impressive note and they looked set to pull off their first IPL win of this season comfortably. But, Avesh Khan dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad with two consecutive deliveries in the 18th over. Pooran was batting on 34 when he was out. Rahul Tripathi was the top scorer for his side as he made 44 runs 30 balls.