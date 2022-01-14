Laura Kuenssberg: Controversial BBC Political Editor’s future, husband, children, salary

Not many had heard of Laura Kuenssberg until 2009, where she burst onto the British news TV scene after assuming the role of the BBC’s chief political correspondent. Her fiery analysis of the day’s goings-on made her a household name. From BBC’s Breakfast to News at 6 to News at 10, Laura was everywhere.



Her stock grew within the BBC and many felt that she was destined to be promoted until she dropped a bombshell that she was quitting to join the ITV to take up the TV channel’s newly created role of business editor. However, her stint with the BBC was short-lived and she returned to the BBC in 2013 as the corporation’s chief correspondent.

Two years later, Laura became the first-ever woman to be appointed as the BBC’s Political Editor. In December 2021, Laura announced that she was stepping down from her role as the BBC’s Political Editor in favour of ‘a senior presenting and reporting role’ within the organisation.

Laura has had to live with her own share of controversies. Pro-Left supporters often accused her of biases in favour of the Tory. She had to face constant backlash from her detractors. There was a time when she was forced to move around with a bodyguard due to threat posed to her safety.



Laura’s husband

Born in Italy and grown up in Glasgow, 43-year-old Laura is married to management consultant James Kelly. Both Laura and her husband live in east London these days. Unlike Laura’s ubiquitous presence on TV, her husband maintains a private life, away from media spotlight.

Children

Laura has no children

Salary

According to the BBC’s annual report on its highest earning journalists, Laura was paid an annual salary ranging between £260,000 and £264,999. This was slightly less than what she earned the previous year. In 2020, she was paid between £290,000 and £294,999.

Laura remains one of the top-earning editors of the BBC. With 1.3 followers on the microblogging site, she is also one of the most followed BBC editors on Twitter.